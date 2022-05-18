Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2022 – Lundin Mining is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

5/2/2022 – Lundin Mining is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 90 to SEK 85. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

4/29/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$15.00.

4/28/2022 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.50.

4/21/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 112 to SEK 110. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

4/20/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

4/13/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50.

4/8/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 67,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

