Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

5/7/2022 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $195.00 to $238.00.

4/29/2022 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $190.00 to $165.00.

4/28/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $150.00.

4/28/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $165.00.

4/28/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $170.00.

4/28/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $155.00.

4/28/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $190.00.

4/25/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

4/18/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qualcomm has completed the acquisition of Arriver from SSW Partners. The buyout will bolster its ability to deliver fully integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System solutions to automakers. The company is focused on retaining its leadership in 5G and the chipset market, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with unprecedented range and best-in-class security. It is witnessing healthy traction in EDGE networking solutions that help to transform connectivity in business enterprises, homes and smart factories. However, the company faces intense competition from low-cost chip manufacturers. High research and development costs are expected to dent margins, while global chip shortage due to supply-chain disruptions is a headwind. It is susceptible to risks arising from a decline in handset shipments, especially in China.”

4/5/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $205.00.

3/31/2022 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

