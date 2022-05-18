Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/2/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

4/29/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$52.00 to C$58.00.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources was given a new C$64.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$55.00.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00.

4/21/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$48.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

4/19/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00.

4/14/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$49.53 to C$58.00.

4/14/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$49.53 to C$58.00.

4/13/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$63.00.

4/12/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00.

4/8/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

3/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$50.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.16. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$24.84 and a 1-year high of C$56.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

