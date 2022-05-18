Research Analysts Set Expectations for F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F45 Training in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F45 Training’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get F45 Training alerts:

FXLV has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F45 Training presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

FXLV stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. F45 Training has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $681.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.06.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at about $31,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $517,578.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618,849 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,285.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,806 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,397 over the last three months.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.