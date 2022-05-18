Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GRCL opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after buying an additional 9,638,782 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,357,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

