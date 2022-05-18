Research Analysts Set Expectations for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.39) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.02). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of PSTX opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 113,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.