Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 18th (CPA, QST, SJR.B, VVI, VYNE, VYNT, WB, WEGRY, WLKP, WLMS)

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Air-travel demand in Latin America continues to be below the pre-pandemic levels despite rigorous vaccination programs. This is weighing on Copa Holdings' passenger revenues, which fell 16.6% in first-quarter 2022 from its 2019 levels. In March quarter, load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) contracted 1.8 percentage points to 81.5%. Escalation in oil price does not bode well for Copa Holdings’ bottom line. Average fuel price per gallon surged 37.4% from the same-period level in 2019 to 2.87 cents. However, total operating expenses declined 5.8% in the first quarter from the comparable period’s level in 2019 with 39% decline in passenger servicing. Expenses related to wages, salaries and other employee benefits dropped 21% in the said time period due to reduced headcount. Also, the airline has a strong balance sheet.”

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)

was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$40.50 target price on the stock.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

