Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Augmedix (AUGX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS: AUGX) in the last few weeks:
- 5/12/2022 – Augmedix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
- 5/11/2022 – Augmedix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
- 5/3/2022 – Augmedix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
- 4/27/2022 – Augmedix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
- 4/21/2022 – Augmedix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
- 4/14/2022 – Augmedix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
- 4/5/2022 – Augmedix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
- 3/30/2022 – Augmedix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
- 3/24/2022 – Augmedix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,930. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Augmedix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.22.
Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 77.52% and a negative return on equity of 478.94%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.
