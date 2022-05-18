Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE: NUVB) recently:

5/10/2022 – Nuvation Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Nuvation Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

5/4/2022 – Nuvation Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

5/4/2022 – Nuvation Bio is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Nuvation Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $935.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $15.23.

Get Nuvation Bio Inc alerts:

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 605,416 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.