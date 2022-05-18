Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT):
5/18/2022 – vTv Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company's drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. "
- 5/13/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ VTVT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,893. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -1.43.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
