Reviewing 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin -2.79% 0.14% 0.02% Texas Community Bancshares 4.23% 1.13% 0.15%

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Texas Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million 3.47 $90,000.00 ($0.09) -112.00 Texas Community Bancshares $12.25 million 4.31 $520,000.00 N/A N/A

Texas Community Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Texas Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Texas Community Bancshares beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It also provides insurance and risk products for personal and business needs. The company operates through a network of three full-service banking offices in Milwaukee County, two full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, and one full service banking office in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Wisconsin.

About Texas Community Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.