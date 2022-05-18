Reviewing Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) & Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oversea-Chinese Banking and Avidbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oversea-Chinese Banking $9.66 billion 3.99 $2.60 billion N/A N/A Avidbank $60.20 million 2.34 $12.26 million $2.32 9.70

Oversea-Chinese Banking has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oversea-Chinese Banking and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oversea-Chinese Banking 0 1 0 0 2.00 Avidbank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avidbank has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.89%. Given Avidbank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avidbank is more favorable than Oversea-Chinese Banking.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Oversea-Chinese Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Oversea-Chinese Banking has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oversea-Chinese Banking and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oversea-Chinese Banking N/A N/A N/A Avidbank 22.07% N/A N/A

Summary

Avidbank beats Oversea-Chinese Banking on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking (Get Rating)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high-net-worth individuals. Its Global Wholesale Banking segment provides project financing, short-term credit, working capital, and trade financing; customized and structured equity-linked financing products; cash management and custodian services; capital market solutions; corporate finance and advisory banking services; and treasury products. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. The company's Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. The company operates approximately 430 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Avidbank (Get Rating)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. In addition, it offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. Further, the company provides various financing solutions, such as structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. Additionally, it offers various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services, as well as online and mobile banking. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Bank Holding Co. and changed its name to Avidbank Holdings, Inc. in August 2011. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

