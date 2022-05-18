Reviewing DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) & Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Hills and DTE Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.95 billion 2.52 $236.74 million $4.03 18.80 DTE Energy $14.96 billion 1.68 $907.00 million $4.65 27.87

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Black Hills. Black Hills is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DTE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Black Hills has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Black Hills and DTE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 1 1 0 2.50 DTE Energy 0 4 6 1 2.73

Black Hills currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.97%. DTE Energy has a consensus price target of $131.64, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%. Given Black Hills’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than DTE Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 12.06% 9.04% 2.87% DTE Energy 5.59% 13.58% 3.11%

Dividends

Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Black Hills pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Hills has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Black Hills is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Black Hills shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Black Hills on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,094,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,732 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,644 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; six natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 515 miles of gathering lines. The company also constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, it produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 698 distribution substations and 449,800 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 20,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,304,000 service pipelines; and 1,305,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

