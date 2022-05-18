Reviewing Kidoz (KDOZF) and Its Competitors

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kidoz to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Kidoz has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz’s peers have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kidoz and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidoz Competitors 73 269 379 10 2.45

Kidoz currently has a consensus target price of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 556.25%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 67.26%. Given Kidoz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kidoz is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -1.52% -2.21% -1.74% Kidoz Competitors 2,290.89% -2.14% 170.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kidoz and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $12.48 million -$190,000.00 32.03 Kidoz Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 44.54

Kidoz’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kidoz. Kidoz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kidoz peers beat Kidoz on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kidoz (Get Rating)

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

