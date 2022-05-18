Reviewing Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) & International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL)

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) and International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stratus Properties and International Land Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratus Properties $28.24 million 12.58 $57.39 million N/A N/A International Land Alliance $520,000.00 26.86 -$5.06 million N/A N/A

Stratus Properties has higher revenue and earnings than International Land Alliance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stratus Properties and International Land Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratus Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A International Land Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Stratus Properties and International Land Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratus Properties -29.89% 43.61% 11.42% International Land Alliance N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Stratus Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of International Land Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Stratus Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of International Land Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stratus Properties beats International Land Alliance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratus Properties (Get Rating)

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties. Stratus Properties Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About International Land Alliance (Get Rating)

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California Northern region of Mexico. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

