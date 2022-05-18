Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €251.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €251.00 ($261.46) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($119.79) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($156.25) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($126.04) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Rheinmetall stock traded up €2.45 ($2.55) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €190.65 ($198.59). 171,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €76.28 ($79.46) and a twelve month high of €222.60 ($231.88). The company has a fifty day moving average of €193.52 and a 200-day moving average of €128.19. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

