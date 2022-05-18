Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the lowest is ($1.11). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYTM opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $168.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

