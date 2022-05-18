Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Posts Earnings Results

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 7.68 on Wednesday. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of 5.41 and a fifty-two week high of 12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 6.53.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,528,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,224,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

