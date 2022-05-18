Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Posts Earnings Results

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 7.68 on Wednesday. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of 5.41 and a fifty-two week high of 12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 6.53.
Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday.
About Rigetti Computing (Get Rating)
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
