Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Benchmark

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Benchmark from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RGTI stock opened at 7.68 on Wednesday. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of 5.41 and a one year high of 12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 6.53.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

