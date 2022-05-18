RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in April

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,413,900 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 1,675,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 166.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.0673 dividend. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th.

RIOCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

