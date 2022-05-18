RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in April

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,413,900 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 1,675,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 166.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $20.63.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.0673 dividend. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.
