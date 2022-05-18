RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$293.98 million during the quarter.
