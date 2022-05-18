Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

RSKD stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 11,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,865. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Riskified by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Riskified by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Riskified by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

