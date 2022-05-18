Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.67.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
RBA stock opened at C$79.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.30. The stock has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$62.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.
