RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in April

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 503,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of CNPOF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

RIV Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.