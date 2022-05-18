RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in April

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 503,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of CNPOF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.82.
