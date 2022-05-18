Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 73.12.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 27.49 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $4,902,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

