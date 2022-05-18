RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. 122,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,657. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $16.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.45%.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

