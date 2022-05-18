Robert D. Cochran Sells 5,000 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $75,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A10 Networks stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. 1,161,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,862. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1,100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 290,676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

