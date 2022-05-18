Robert W. Baird Cuts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $45.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOCS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Doximity has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at $799,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Doximity by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

