Robert W. Baird Cuts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $45.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOCS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.
NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Doximity has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15.
In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at $799,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Doximity by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
