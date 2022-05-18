Robert W. Baird Lowers ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $35.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price target on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. ON has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ON will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,778,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,915,000. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,069,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

