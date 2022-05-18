Robert W. Baird Trims A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Target Price to $72.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

AOS stock opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $174,051,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 484,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

