Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases $199,791.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,791.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,007 shares in the company, valued at $18,411,179.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner acquired 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,746.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner acquired 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner acquired 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Jay Farner acquired 23,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner bought 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $199,808.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Jay Farner bought 22,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,356.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jay Farner bought 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Jay Farner bought 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after buying an additional 988,019 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

