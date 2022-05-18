Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,109,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,244.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 385,900 shares of company stock worth $3,538,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

