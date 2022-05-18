Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Cowen

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cowen to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 17.72.

NASDAQ RKLB traded down 1.00 on Wednesday, hitting 4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 617,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,548. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 7.55. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of 4.94 and a 52-week high of 21.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 151.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the period.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

