Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

RCKY traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $272.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.75. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $167.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 130.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

RCKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

