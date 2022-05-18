Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

RCKY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $285.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $167.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

