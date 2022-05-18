Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $18.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 108.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLNC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.84.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

FLNC stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,956,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $9,601,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.