Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$66.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.17.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$47.84. 133,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,489. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$45.87 and a 52 week high of C$62.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

