Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.34.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,092,000 after buying an additional 43,595 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $3,834,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

