ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.59) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 195 ($2.40). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTEC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.64) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 255.43 ($3.15).

CTEC stock opened at GBX 226.40 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.27). The company has a market cap of £4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 210.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.95.

In other news, insider Kimberly Lody bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($25,147.93).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

