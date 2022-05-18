Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Upgraded at AlphaValue

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KKWFF. HSBC downgraded Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Boskalis Westminster in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KKWFF opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services. This segment also extracts raw materials; designs, prepares, and executes civil infra works, including the construction of roads and railroads, bridges, dams, viaducts, and tunnels; performs specialist works, such as soil improvement and land remediation; and operates as a contractor of dry infrastructure projects.

