Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.73) to GBX 702 ($8.65) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.66) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

