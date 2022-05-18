RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 810,200 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 961,100 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on RXST shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Get RxSight alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RxSight has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $368.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

RxSight Company Profile (Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.