Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.
RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
