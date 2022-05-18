Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

Ryan Specialty Group ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 71.22% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

