Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.
Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 71.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.