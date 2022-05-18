S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($6.78) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.37% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S4 Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 866 ($10.68).
Shares of SFOR opened at GBX 287.40 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878 ($10.82). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 353.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 489.31.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
