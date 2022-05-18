S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($6.78) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S4 Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 866 ($10.68).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Shares of SFOR opened at GBX 287.40 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878 ($10.82). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 353.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 489.31.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.