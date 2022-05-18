Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.8 days.

OTCMKTS SAABF remained flat at $$41.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 751. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. Saab AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83.

Separately, SEB Equities raised Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

