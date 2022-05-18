Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.8 days.

OTCMKTS SAABF remained flat at $$41.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 751. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. Saab AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83.

Separately, SEB Equities raised Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

