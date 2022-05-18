Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
OTCMKTS:SCCB remained flat at $$25.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $26.10.
