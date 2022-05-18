Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.07.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Safehold by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Safehold by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Safehold by 34.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.