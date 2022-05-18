Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SAFRF traded up $3.75 on Wednesday, hitting $100.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $119.04. Safran has a 52 week low of $94.56 and a 52 week high of $158.50.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

