Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Saga Communications by 15,848.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saga Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

SGA stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. Saga Communications has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

